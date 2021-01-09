[ICYMI] NIN: NIMC staff call off strike after Minister’s intervention

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that normal enrolment services for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been fully restored at all NIMC offices nationwide as its staff have resumed duty.  Recall that the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on a strike citing exposure to COVID-19 and other […]

