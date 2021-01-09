



NIN compulsory for vehicle registration, driver’s licence from second quarter 2021 ― FRSC

THE Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has made provision of National Identification Number (NIN) compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration, effective from the second quarter of 2021. According to him, this was in total compliance with presidential directives. The FRSC had in full compliance with the directives of the […]

