Scores killed in military-civilian clash in Kwara community

Scores have been reported killed in a clash between residents of Ilesha-Baruba in the Baruten local government area of Kwara State and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces deployed to the area on Joint Border Drill. Tribune Online gathered that cause of the Friday fracas was linked to alleged market booking fare in Sinawu market, […]

