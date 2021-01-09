



Tribune Online

Some people sponsoring insecurity to undermine state govts —Charles Idahosa

Charles Idahosa is a household name in Edo politics. From being a local government chairman to Director of Protocol and Commissioner for Information under Luck Igbinedion and lately Political Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomole for eight years, Idahosa has established the ‘Agbagbasiaka’ political dynasty, which was formed by his late father, as a force […]

Some people sponsoring insecurity to undermine state govts —Charles Idahosa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune