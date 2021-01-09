UPDATE: 3 dead, 2 injured as Amotekun, herders clash in Oyo





THREE persons were killed, while two others were injured when men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly known as Amotekun Corps, on Saturday morning, clashed with some herders in Ayete, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source that Amotekun Corps, while searching for some […]

