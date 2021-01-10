



Tribune Online

Democrats, Republicans align in fresh move for Trump impeachment

Democratic-led efforts to impeach US President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term, Reuters reports. Democratic members of the House of Representatives will introduce articles of impeachment on Monday after […]

Democrats, Republicans align in fresh move for Trump impeachment

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune