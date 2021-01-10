Falana, nine others sued over independent panel

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and nine others have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the set up of an independent panel to probe killings during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for three weeks in October last year.

The plaintiff, Barr Lucky Odigie, through his counsel, Oghenovo Otemu, prayed the court to restrain the defendants from setting up any parallel independent inquiry to probe any alleged killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Other defendants in the suit filed on December 31, 2020,…