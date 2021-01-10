



Jubilations as Obaseki wins certificate forgery case

The political atmosphere in Edo State on Saturday heaved a sigh of relief as Governor Godwin Obaseki won the case of certificate forgery preferred against him before an Abuja Federal High Court by All Progressive Congress (APC). Obaseki, who left the APC after his disqualification to contest the September 19, 2020 governorship election under the […]

