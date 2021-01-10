



Lagos indigenes condemn cancellation of LASU VC selection

Some prominent indigenes of Lagos State at the weekend deplored the cancellation of the selection of a new vice-chancellor (VC) for the Lagos State University (LASU) by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The indigenes in a statement signed by Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist and critic, express concern that the due process carried out by eminent […]

