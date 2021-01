Tribune Online

Nigeria records 9,833 COVID-19 cases in seven days – highest weekly record

Last week, Nigeria surpassed its existing highest weekly record of COVID-19 infections by recording over 9,800 cases in seven days. Tribune Online analysis shows that between January 3 and 9, Nigeria recorded 9,833 cases, a sharp increase from the 5,681 cases recorded in the previous week – December 27, 2020, and January 2, 2021. The […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune