Former military administrator of Benue, Kano, Kontagora dies of COVID-19 complications

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Former military administrator of Benue, Kano, Kontagora dies of COVID-19 complications

Former Kano Military Administrator, Kontagora

A frontline member of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Aminu Isah Kontagora (rtd.) has died of COVID-19 complications. Col Kontagora died at the age of 65 in the early hours of Monday, January 11, 2021, at a health facility in Abuja. The deceased, a former governorship aspirant on the […]

Former military administrator of Benue, Kano, Kontagora dies of COVID-19 complications
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR