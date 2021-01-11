Tribune Online
Former military administrator of Benue, Kano, Kontagora dies of COVID-19 complications
A frontline member of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Aminu Isah Kontagora (rtd.) has died of COVID-19 complications. Col Kontagora died at the age of 65 in the early hours of Monday, January 11, 2021, at a health facility in Abuja. The deceased, a former governorship aspirant on the […]
Former military administrator of Benue, Kano, Kontagora dies of COVID-19 complications
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune