Former military administrator of Benue, Kano, Kontagora dies of COVID-19 complications

A frontline member of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Aminu Isah Kontagora (rtd.) has died of COVID-19 complications. Col Kontagora died at the age of 65 in the early hours of Monday, January 11, 2021, at a health facility in Abuja. The deceased, a former governorship aspirant on the […]

