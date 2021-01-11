Kano-Katsina-Niger Republic railway: Amaechi signs $1.9bn MOU with contractor

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Kano-Katsina-Niger Republic railway: Amaechi signs $1.9bn MOU with contractor

Amaechi, freight forwarding, chairman house of representatives committee, house of representatives, CRFFN, Ibadan dry port, Amaechi, FG, Economy

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the contractor, Mota-Engil Group, over the construction of the $1.9 billion 283.750 kilometres Kano-Maradi standard gauge railway. Amaechi on Monday in Abuja signed on behalf of the Federal Government while the Managing Director, Mota- Engil, Antonio Gvoea signed on behalf of […]

Kano-Katsina-Niger Republic railway: Amaechi signs $1.9bn MOU with contractor
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR