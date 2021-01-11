



Lagos NIMC centre crowded, as enrollees disregard social distancing, bemoan process

National Identification Number (NIN) enrollees on Monday trooped out en masse at the Lagos centre of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) without observing coronavirus safety protocols, particularly the observance of social distancing. This is amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state specifically and Nigeria generally. The enrollees lamented over the uncoordinated process […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune