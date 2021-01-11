



Nigeria records 1,244 new cases of COVID-19, toll now 101,331

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,244 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 101,331. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. “1244 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-774 FCT-125 Plateau-102 Anambra-47 Ondo-46 Rivers-27 Edo-18 Kaduna-16 Ogun-16 Gombe-16 Bauchi-11 Kano-11 Nasarawa-10 Akwa […]

