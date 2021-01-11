PDP congratulates Obiozor on emergence as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General

PDP congratulates Obiozor on emergence as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party also extolled the leaders and the people of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

