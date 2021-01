Tribune Online

Tie and dye (adire) and its uniqueness

By Oluwaseun Boye CULTURE refers to the characteristics and knowledge of a particular group of people, encompassing language, religion, cuisine, social habits, music and arts. It plays an important role in the lives of individuals and the society as a whole. Besides, it helps to accumulate, control and organise the human experience and it […]

Tie and dye (adire) and its uniqueness

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune