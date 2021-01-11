



Tribune Online

Trump faces ban from future office as Reps Democrats introduce article of impeachment against him

Democrats in the United States House of Representatives on Monday afternoon formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for incitement to insurrection and called on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him. According to reports by Aljazeera, the article of impeachment cites Trump’s “repeatedly false statements” that he […]

Trump faces ban from future office as Reps Democrats introduce article of impeachment against him

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune