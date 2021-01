Tribune Online

University students may not resume January 18 —Source

THE planned resumption of students of public universities across the country on January 18 may not be possible if demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are not met by Federal Government, Nigerian Tribune gathered at the weekend. An insider in one of the universities stated this at the weekend, adding that up […]

University students may not resume January 18 —Source

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune