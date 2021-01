Tribune Online

Benue boy set ablaze by 18-year-old girlfriend is dead

Barely 20 hours after he was set ablaze by his 18-year-old girlfriend in Benue State, Chidimma Omah has been confirmed dead. It will be recalled that Omah was set ablaze by his girlfriend identified as Alex Esther in the early hours of Monday at Zaki Biam street, Wadata in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Confirming […]

