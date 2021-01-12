



Climate change service records 2020, 2016 as world’s hottest year

The year 2020 tied with 2016 as the world’s warmest year on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally, as the impact of climate change intensified, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has said. According to a Reuters report, after an exceptionally warm winter and autumn in Europe, the continent experienced its hottest year […]

