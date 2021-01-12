Court remands father for allegedly raping, impregnating daughter

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State, on Tuesday, remanded a 36-year-old Peter Moses in Correctional Centre for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17-year -old daughter. The Chief Magistrate, F.O. Omofolarin, who gave the order said Moses should be remanded in Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) […]

