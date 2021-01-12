



Covid-19: Over 200 missions supporters affected by economic hardship ― ECWA

Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) has declared that over 200 missions supporters of Evangelical Missionary Society (EMS) of ECWA were affected by the economic hardships caused by Covid-19 pandemic. The mission in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Rev. Romanus Ebenwokodi said this, in turn, has affected the ability to continue with […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune