



Tribune Online

FCTA demolishes five wrestling, drama centres, arrests 25 over violation of COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, demolished five local wrestling and drama centres known as “Gidan Drama” and “Gidan Dembe” for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols. It also arraigned 25 persons including motorists and commuters for violating the health protocols. Head, Media, Public Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskforce, Mr Ikharo […]

FCTA demolishes five wrestling, drama centres, arrests 25 over violation of COVID-19 protocols

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune