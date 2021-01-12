



Tribune Online

Ibadan traders resume activities by the roadside despite govt order

Roadside traders at various markets in Ibadan defied the Oyo State government seven-day ultimatum to vacate the roadsides where they are plying their trades. Tribune Online reports that the seven-day ultimatum was given to the road-side traders in pursuance of the state government’s zero tolerance for street trading because of the hazards associated with it. […]

Ibadan traders resume activities by the roadside despite govt order

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune