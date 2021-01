Tribune Online

Following the retirement of Justice Henry Olusiyi as the Chief Judge of Kogi State, on Monday, the state government has appointed Justice Sunday Otu as the new acting Chief Judge of Kogi State. He was sworn in by the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, on Tuesday, at the Government House in Lokoja on behalf of […]

