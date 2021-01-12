



Tribune Online

Local stock market opens week bullish, investors gain N16bn

The local equities market rose marginally by 0.08 per cent to 40,150.78 basis points amid renewed bullish activity, on Monday. Trading in the domestic equities market started the week on a positive note, as investors gained N15.98 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N20.99 trillion as against an opening of N20.98 trillion. Consequently, Month-to-Date […]

Local stock market opens week bullish, investors gain N16bn

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune