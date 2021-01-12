



Tribune Online

Most dangerous time of coronavirus pandemic yet to come in UK ― Chief medical officer

The most dangerous time of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain is yet to come before vaccine rollout has an impact, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty warned Monday. The next few weeks will be the worst of the pandemic for the National Health Service (NHS), he told the BBC, urging the public to minimise […]

Most dangerous time of coronavirus pandemic yet to come in UK ― Chief medical officer

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune