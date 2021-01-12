



NITDA features five startups at digital CES 2021 in United States

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has sponsored five startups from Nigeria to participate at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, a US-based technology event that provides ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. The event which holds annually every January in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, features world biggest technology brands, and sharpest innovators […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune