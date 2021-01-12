



Taraba govt begins move to explore untapped resources, set to spend over 82bn for 2021

Taraba State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Solomon Elisha, on Monday, disclosed that the state government has begun the process to explore the untapped mineral resources to boost the state IGR. Elisha made this known while addressing journalists in Jalingo, explaining that the untapped resources in the state were capable of turning Taraba into an […]

