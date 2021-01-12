We joined IPPIS in error, we are now poorer than before, ATBU SSANU, NASU laments

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) has lamented that the two unions joined the IPPIS in error. The declaration was made by branch Chairman of JAC ATBU, Comrade Sulisma Jatau during the commencement of […]

