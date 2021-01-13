



115 newly-qualified nurses get automatic employment in Sokoto

Sokoto State government has announced the immediate recruitment of all the newly-qualified registered nurses in the state into the civil service with immediate effect. The graduands were received on behalf of the state government by the commissioner of health, Sokoto State, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, in his office at the ministry of health. Dr Inname […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune