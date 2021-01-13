



Flood: 1,800 Kwara communities benefit relief materials

Kwara State government has provided relief materials worth over N80 million to about 1,800 households affected by flood in the three local government areas of Moro, Edu and Patigi. Some of the palliative items distributed to affected victims of 2020 flood disaster included cement, roofing sheets, nails of different sizes, rice, semovita and vegetable oil. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune