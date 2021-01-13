



Tribune Online

How parties promised power devolution in 1998

From three political parties that birthed the Fourth Republic in 1999, the number has risen to dozens. As politicians step up horse-trading preparatory to 2023 elections, KUNLE ODEREMI reviews the terms of the social contract that the nation’s political leaders signed with Nigerians, beginning from 1998 when political parties were registered by the Independent National […]

How parties promised power devolution in 1998

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune