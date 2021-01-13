



Jigawa governor commends ex-Gov Lamido on roads projects

THE Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has commended his predecessor, Sule Lamido, for laying a good foundation for infrastructural development and roads construction while in office. The governor made the commendation in his address while commissioning of N7.7 billion Dutse-Birninkudu road, said the former governor made concrete plans in infrastructural development and in road […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune