Tribune Online

Military officers die in Kenyan plane crash

Several Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel are feared dead after a Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, on Tuesday crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County. Taita–Taveta County is a county of Kenya. Senior police officers and Kenya wildlife Service (KWS) personnel at the scene said the aircraft crashed at Irima hill in Tsavo East […]

Military officers die in Kenyan plane crash

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune