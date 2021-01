Tribune Online

Ndubisi Kanu, former Lagos, Imo military administrator dies in Lagos

REAR Admiral Ndubisi Kanu retired, a former military governor of Lagos State and old Imo State is dead. Kanu was reported to have been ill for a long time but it is not clear yet what ailment killed him. He died this morning in a hospital in Lagos. Admiral Kanu was born November 3, 1943, […]

Ndubisi Kanu, former Lagos, Imo military administrator dies in Lagos

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune