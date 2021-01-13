



Nigeria records 1,270 new cases of COVID-19, toll now 102,601

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,270 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 102,601. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “1270 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-435 FCT-234 Oyo-103 Plateau-86 Rivers-71 Enugu-51 Nasarawa-41 Delta-39 Edo-39 Osun-33 Niger-31 Sokoto-23 Ondo-16 Taraba-13 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune