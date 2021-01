Tribune Online

Osinbajo, oil/gas stakeholders meet over PIB

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with stakeholders from the oil and gas sector over the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), stressing the need to find and agree on cheaper means of producing oil while also ensuring a more competitive environment that meets the needs and purposes of the Nigerian nation including the largest production volumes […]

