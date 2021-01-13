Plateau IGR adopts forensic investigation to boost revenue

As part of its efforts to meet the target of N21.6 billion revenue as captured in the 2021 appropriation bill of N147.6 billion, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has adopted strategies and policy direction which include forensic investigation, risk base audit among others. The Chairman of the Service, Mr Arlat Dashe who disclosed this […]

