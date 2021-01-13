



Shea butter among prioritised agric value chain —Minister

THE Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono has said that the country is currently losing huge foreign exchange due to its inability to add value to Shea butter production. Nigeria is the largest producer of Shea nuts in Africa and the world at large, followed by Ivory Coast, Ghana and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune