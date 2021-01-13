



You have no right to issue quit notice to Kukah though his utterances offended many people, Presidency tells Muslim group

The Presidency on Wednesday affirmed that the remarks by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, have greatly offended many people but has warned Muslim groups against the issuance of quit notice to the cleric. A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), […]

