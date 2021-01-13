



YouTube suspends Trump’s channel from uploading videos, livestreams for 7 days

YouTube said on Tuesday night it had suspended President Donald Trump’s channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week’s assault on the US Capitol by the president’s supporters, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Online platforms and social media companies are distancing themselves from, and taking action against, those that encouraged or engaged in […]

