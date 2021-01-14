



Tribune Online

Edo primary school teachers best treated in the country ―SUBEB chairman

The chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Joan Oviawe, in Thursday said that primary school teachers in the state remained the best treated in the country in terms of training and remuneration. Oviawe, who disclosed this in a virtual interaction with journalists in Benin, stressed that the teachers’ take-home package […]

Edo primary school teachers best treated in the country ―SUBEB chairman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune