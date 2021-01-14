FG to engage 27,000 youths, women on extended public works program in Borno

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri has said that 27,000 unemployed youths and women would benefit from the Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPWs) of the National Directorate of Employment across the 27 Local Government Areas (LGA) of Borno State.

The initiative is aimed at cushioning the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, create jobs and promote the maintenance of critical infrastructure at the community levels in all the 774 LGAs across the country.

Shehuri disclosed this during the official flag off of the programme held at Damboa Road, opposite, Federal Road Safety Corps office, Maiduguri.

The minister said that the programme…