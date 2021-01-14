Fight against tuberculosis: Governor Ayade launches ‘Wellness On Wheels’ programme

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has introduced a ‘Wellness on Wheels’ programme, in a bid to expand the fight against tuberculosis (TB) to the hinterlands across the state.  Cross River State, it would be recalled, was ranked top performing in the 2020 National Assessment of the  National TB Programme and KNCV, while contending […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

