



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Village heads allocating land to undocumented foreigners ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, bemoaned that some village heads are also contributing to the security challenge facing the state by allocating land to undocumented foreigners. Speaking during a media briefing held at Government House, Ibadan, Makinde said he will not hesitate to sanction such village heads. Noting that such undocumented individuals […]

Insecurity: Village heads allocating land to undocumented foreigners ― Makinde

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune