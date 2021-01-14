Tribune Online
Nigeria requires $4bn annually to increase access to clean, renewable energy ― FG
The Federal Government (FG) has stated that the country would require $4bn annually to achieve increased access to clean and renewable energy. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba made the disclosure recently during a virtual global power sector players’ conference presided over by the United Nations Secretary-General, His Excellency Antonio Guterres. In […]
