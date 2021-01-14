Osun panel summons ex-commissioner, three police officers over extortion, violation of human rights

Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, summoned the former Osun State Commissioner of Police, John Omoronike, and three police officers for refusing to release the corpse of Babatunde Daniel, a final year Mechanical Engineering Students of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, that was killed by the then Area Commander of Ilesa, Osun State, Mr Joshua Atunise, after tagging him an armed robber.

The Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Akin Oladimeji, who gave the order that the police officers must appear before the panel at its next sitting fixed for February 18, 2021, and that their appearances are mandatory.

Retired justice Oladimeji maintained that…