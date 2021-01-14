Will scanners change Nigeria’s cargo clearance regime?

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Will scanners change Nigeria’s cargo clearance regime?

Customs generate N1.5 trillion, northernization, NOA, Customs, LCCI, ECOWAS, Customs PAAR,, cargo clearance regime

For years, Nigeria’s cargo clearance at the ports has been subjected to 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes, thereby slowing down the clearance processes and increasing the spate of corruption during cargo examinations. With the purchase of three new scanners, TOLA ADENUBI examines if this will change the nation’s cargo clearance routine.

Will scanners change Nigeria’s cargo clearance regime?
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR