Zambia’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda not dead, says envoy

Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Solomon Jere, has refuted media reports that the country’s founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, is dead. The High Commissioner, who made the clarification, on Wednesday, in Abuja, at a media briefing, urged people to ignore the reports which, he described, as ‘’contemptuous rumours.’’ The High Commissioner said, ‘’the office of the […]

